MILLSBORO, Del.- The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair on Wednesday, July 6 at the Millsboro Post Office, 100 Main St., Millsboro DE 19966, to fill positions not only at that office, but for surrounding offices as well.
The fair will be from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
“This fair not only enables applicants to work locally and save on commuting costs and time but allows candidates to choose between indoor and outdoor positions working for the Postal Service,” said Postmaster Dionne Watts. “These positions pay nearly $20 per hour, but when you also factor in a short commute to work and added benefits such as pensions, leave, and career advancement, it’s a great place to start a career.”
The USPS said in addition to Millsboro, the Frankford, Georgetown, Laurel, Rehoboth Beach, and Seaford offices have vacant positions needing to be filled.
Applicants should bring two valid forms of identification to the job fair. Fingerprinting will be done on site. To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.
Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.
The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.