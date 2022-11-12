Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured

MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured.
According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and no one else was harmed. Police are still investigating the circumstances and motive for the shooting.
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective P. LaPlaca by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.