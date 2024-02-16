MILLVILLE, DE -- After nearly two decades of campaigning to get the Town of Millville its own zip code, town officials have reached a compromise with the United States Postal Service.
Millville has been saddled with three ZIP codes, two of which are assigned to neighboring towns Ocean View and Frankford. This has led to a host of problems for residents like Debbie Boyd, who has lived in the Parkside community within Millville's town limits for almost two years.
"It's been confusing to say the least," Boyd said. "For example, my Bank of America address is Millville, 19967, and our Delmarva Power is Ocean View 19970."
John Costantino, another resident, shared similar frustrations.
"The DMV, they insisted on putting Ocean View on my driver's license," says Costantino.
The confusion stemmed from homes being built and annexed into Millville years ago but maintaining an Ocean View address under the ZIP code 19970. The Beebe Healthcare Center in Millville is located in the 19945 zone and uses a Frankford address.
Despite hopes for a unique ZIP code, the U.S. Postal Service sent a letter to town leaders this week stating that Millville would not receive its own ZIP code. Instead, all addresses within town limits will be allowed to use Millville regardless of the ZIP code.
Assistant Town Manager Eileen Scerra sees this as a positive development.
"The numbers will be more accurate for one, and being that a lot of the grants are based on the population, that would mean more funding for us," Scerra said.
While Boyd would have preferred a single ZIP code, she expects the new change to make life much easier.
"It's not life-changing or that terrible, but it's a nice little, you know, puts a dot at the end of our address," she said.
Millville is finally getting its own identity.