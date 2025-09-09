MILTON, Del. - The Milton Police Department has announced the arrest of a 23-year-old man on multiple charges including strangulation and assault.
Milton Police say they were called to a home on Tilney Street on Sept. 5 just before 3 a.m. on reports of an assault involving a weapon. There, police arrested 23-year-old Brandon Barto.
Barto was issued a no contact order with the victim and was taken to Sussex County Correctional Institution on $72,000 cash bail. according to police. He has been charged with the following:
-Strangulation or Suffocation (Felony)
-Assault in the Second Degree (Felony)
-Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree (Felony)