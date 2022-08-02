WILMINGTON, Del.-Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton plead guilty Tuesday for charges relating to the January 6th Capitol Riot. Schaefer was arrested in January on four charges including disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
An affidavit signed by a Baltimore-based FBI agent states that anonymous tipsters first pointed to Schaefer as one of those who flooded the U.S. Capitol that day.
An investigation determined Schaefer entered the Capitol through a smashed window on January 6th and remained inside for 28 minutes.