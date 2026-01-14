LEWES, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested 41-year-old Shelly Sortino of Milton for a January 13 robbery in Lewes.
Police say around 7 p.m. that evening, they responded to the Dollar General on Savannah Road in Lewes for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, troopers learned that a white female suspect in white sweatpants, a dark sweatshirt, and a mask approached two employees at the store, implied she had a gun, and demanded money from them. The suspect then accessed the register, stole cash from it, and fled the scene in a blue Ford Focus with a Delaware license plate.
Around 8 p.m., troopers responded to the 14000 block of Staytonville Road in Lincoln for a report of a disabled blue Ford Focus in the road. Troopers say they spoke to the driver, who matched the description of the robbery suspect. The driver was then identified as Shelly Sortino.
A computer check on Sortino revealed she had an active warrant and that the license plate on the Ford was stolen. Troopers say they identified Sortino as the robbery suspect and arrested her without further incident.
Sortino was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $33,000 secured bond and charged with the following crimes:
Robbery 1st Degree – Uses/Threatens Use of Dangerous Instrument (Felony)
Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)