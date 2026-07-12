ROAD CLOSED Generic

(MGN)

 MGN

LEWES, Del. - DelDOT announced that Minos Conaway Road, between Route 1 and Route 9, will be closed starting tomorrow.

DelDOT says the closure will begin on Monday, July 13 through Monday, Sept. 14. They say they will be building a roundabout on the road in Lewes as part of the Minos Conaway Road Grade Separated Intersection Project.

Detour:

Drivers traveling south on Route 1 will pass Minos Conaway Road then turn right on Route 9 Lewes-Georgetown Highway and then turn right back onto Minos Conaway Road.

Drivers traveling east on Route 9 Lewes-Georgetown Highway will pass Minos Conaway Road and continue on Route 9 Lewes-Georgetown Highway then use jug handle at Five Points Intersection to go north on Route 1.

Drivers on Minos Conaway Road will use Route 9 Lewes-Georgetown Highway to access to Route 1.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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