WICOMICO CO., MD- The Eastern Shore Mission of Mercy dental clinic was in full operation Friday, equipped with dental tools and staffed by volunteers, ready to serve hundreds of patients. People traveled from near and far, bracing themselves for long waits in hopes of receiving free dental care.
Sherry McGrann, who had been waiting in line since early morning, didn’t mind the wait, knowing she was in need of help.
"I've been here since nine o'clock. They're busy, but I appreciate that they take the time to do this for us."
For people like Joseph McGrann, the long lines were a small price to pay for a chance to address lingering dental problems.
"I’m hoping they can extract a tooth that’s been bothering me for the last week. You can’t get in to see a dentist, and when you do, it’s so expensive— its so much money we just don’t have."
This marked the first time the free clinic was held in the area since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients with long term dental problems or immediate dental needs eagerly lined up for help.
Laila Libertin, another patient, explained the challenges of accessing regular dental care.
"You’ll go into a dentist’s office, and they’ll say they can see you next year. That’s happened to me a couple of times. I just really need service. I have a little pain, and I’m hoping they can fix it today."
Volunteer dentists and dental students offered a range of services, from extractions and cleanings to X-rays.
Rowland Holsinger, the lead dentist for the Eastern Shore Mission of Mercy, expressed his gratitude for the community's support, emphasizing how he and the other dentists are dedicated to giving back.
"The dentists here are really committed to helping. The community has always supported them, and now they’re giving back."
The Eastern Shore Mission of Mercy Clinic will run tomorrow from 7 am- 4 pm- giving more people a chance to get some free dental work done.