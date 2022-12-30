MARYLAND -- The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage.
For employers with 15 or more employees, minimum wage will increase to $13.25 from $12.50. For employers with 14 or fewer, it will rise to $12.80 from $12.20.
Ashley Clifton, a bartender at The Sterling Tavern in Berlin, Maryland, is excited for this shakeup in pay.
"It's going to be awesome, really looking forward to it," said Clifton.
Clifton said more money will help with her next venture in life.
"I'm at the age now where I'm saving up for a house, super excited about that," said Clifton. "It's going to be really helpful not relying on tips so much and having that minimum wage to fall back on."
Kyleigh Powell, a hostess at The Sterling Tavern, is saving up for a car and for college.
"The increase in minimum wage would definitely help with saving up for all that," said Powell.
But, there are some who are skeptical, especially given the current economic climate.
In a statement provided to WBOC, Lower Shore State Senator Mary Beth Carozza said, "I am very concerned about any proposals that change the rules in the middle of the game and hitting our small business operators, especially as they go through a long-term economic recovery from the pandemic and have been facing increased costs and supply chain problems."
Vicente Hernandez, owner of the Together Cafe in downtown Salisbury, does see a few challenges on the horizon.
"That means we have to raise our prices to suit the change," said Hernandez.
While he does see a few downsides to a raise in minimum wage, Hernandez says this will allow him to be more selective about who he hires.
"I can't simply say I would pay everyone with really basic capabilities, so I'll be looking for more people with better skills fitted to what I need," said Hernandez.
He also said this could open the door for people who want to pursue their passion, rather than a paycheck.
"Being able to make more would give you that opportunity to do something that you love and not compromise paying for things at home," said Hernandez.
An increase in wages, lifting some spirits, but also causing a bit of concern.