WASHINGTON- Heather Mizeur has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 1st Congressional District.
Mizeur, who served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from January 2007 to January 2015, defeated opponent David Harden. Mizeur will take on incumbent Republican candidate US. Rep. Andy Harris in November's general election.
Harris, who is Maryland's lone Republican member of Congress, ran unopposed in Tuesday's primary.
Maryland's 1st Congressional District includes the state's Eastern Shore.