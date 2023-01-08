SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A mobile home fire killed three pet cats.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company say on Jan. 8 at 10:31 a.m. they responded to a fire on Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development.
Fire units say while there were no reported injuries, three pet cats died in the fire. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the fire.
Rehoboth Beach Fire units were assisted by the Lewes Fire Department, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Sussex County EMS.