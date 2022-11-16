MARYLAND -- As of Wednesday, November 16th, ten companies have mobile sports betting licenses in the state of Maryland. Now, we are just days away from sports betting going live after two years of waiting.
According to John Martin, director for the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, there is a big push to have mobile sports wagering up and ready before next weekend.
"We are going to work as hard as we can and as fast as we can to be up and running before Thanksgiving," said Martin.
Martin wasn't able to provide an exact launch date, because before the apps can be made available to everyone, licensees must conduct a controlled demonstration. Customers are needed to create a simulated environment to ensure the apps are working smoothly, which will be conducted over the next several days.
After that is over, Martin says they'll have a better idea of a launch date.
"The idea would be that hopefully sooner rather than later we'll have a date, I'm not able to do it right now," said Martin.
Even without a launch date, sports fans in Maryland are thrilled they could be betting on their phones by next week.
"As these mobile sports books come out man it's going to be fun for everybody," said Matt Konopik.
The reason it took so long to get to this point, according to Martin, is because platforms couldn't apply for a license to run a mobile sportsbook until September of 2022.
"Granted it took us a little while to get to September and I can understand frustrations from people who were hoping to have mobile wagering a lot sooner," said Martin. "But the reality is we had to look at how many applicants we had in."
So far, 21 mobile apps have applied. The ten that were approved by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, or SWARC, consist of the following: BetRivers, BetMGM, DraftKings, Caesars, betPARX, Betfred, Fanatics, Barstool, FanDuel and PointsBet.
The other 11 applicants will get rolled out within the next couple of weeks or months.
Now, people in Maryland are looking forward to what's next.
"Just being able to sit on my couch and put my six team parlay in without having to drive to the casino, that the biggest part about it," said Alex Sterling.
For those who are planning to participate in mobile sports betting, the Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling wants to promote healthy choices when it comes to doing so.
Mary Drexler, the program director, says there are a few red flags to look for when identifying a gambling addiction.
"If they're constantly thinking about betting and planning how and when to make their next bet, that might be a problem," said Drexler.
Drexler also says betting with increasing amounts of money to achieve the same high, betting to escape problems or stress, or betting to recover losses aren't good ideas.
Other signs of a gambling addiction include distancing oneself from friends, family and colleagues, as well as going to those same friends and family looking for money to cover potential losses.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, Drexler said there are a couple good ways to seek help. One is calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
"If any Maryland resident calls 1-800-GAMBLER they will get trained helpline staff who can connect them either directly to a therapist who has had training in problem gambling or to one of the centers five recovery support specialists," said Drexler.
Those specialists have experienced gambling addiction themselves. Drexler said sometimes people are more willing to speak with somebody who's gone through a similar experience.
The center also has a website, helpmygamblingproblem.org, which is specifically set up for the person or a family member who is dealing with someone with a gambling problem to get the help they need.
"The individual with the gambling problem or their family or significant other can get the help for free," said Drexler. "There is a state problem gambling fund so even if they don't have insurance their counseling would be covered."
Drexler said with gambling becoming more easily accessible, it's just important for people to be cautious.
Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-GAMBLER
Problem Gambling Website: www.helpmygamblingproblem.org