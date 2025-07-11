SOMERSET CO., MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced upcoming road work in Somerset County.
MDOT says they will be starting resurfacing work on southbound US 13 (Ocean Highway) between MD 675 (Somerset Avenue) and Stewart Neck Road. Work is expected to begin on Monday, July 14th. State highway officials say the project should be completed by late August.
During the work period, MDOT says there will be single-lane closures Mondays through Thursdays from 6:00am to 6:00pm.
Drivers are reminded to stay alert, follow signals, and be aware of reduced speed limits in the work zone.