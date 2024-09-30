ROXANA, DE- A months-long roadwork project is set to begin in October near Roxana.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says Millers Neck Road between Old Mill Bridge Road and Dirickson Creek Road will close starting Monday, October 7th through February 4th, weather permitting. DelDOT says crews will do realignment work on Millers Neck Road near Old Mill Bridge Road.
A detour will be in place during the work:
- Drivers wanting to travel northeast on Millers Neck Road will continue North on Old Mill Bridge Road to Bayard Road. Drivers will then make right hand turn onto Bayard Road Northbound to Camp Barnes Road. Drivers will make a right-hand turn onto Camp Barnes back to Millers Neck Road.
- People traveling southwest on Millers Neck Road will continue North on Millers neck road merging onto Camp Barnes Road continuing northwest Bound to Bayard Road, motorist will make a left on Bayard Road South bound to Old Mill Bridge Road making a left on Old Mill Bridge Road back to Miller Neck Road.