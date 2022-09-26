Months Of Discussions Around Eliminating Gas-Powered Landscaping Equipment

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - There has been months of discussions with the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners and Rehoboth Beach Environmental Committee on eliminating gas-powered landscaping equipment.
If approved, the plan would move in phases.
Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski says, "So, the committee would like to phase it in where the city starts first. They lead by example with the city's own equipment and landscaping practices." Then by 2024, commercial landscapers would be phased in. And by 2025, residents would be banned from using gas powered devices.
For the time being, ride-on lawn mowers and chainsaws would be excluded from the possible ban. The committee welcomes any feedback about this before their next meeting on Oct. 20 when the environmental committee is expected to present it's final recommendations.
However, the discussions of eliminating gas-powered landscaping equipment is on Jerry Dougherty's mind. Dougherty says, "Just our overall tools, our mowers, our aerators, our seeders, they don't even make some of the tools we need in electric."
And for some, cost is a big factor. Landscaper, Josh Holland says, "Well with the cost of that, with the batteries for electric, its going to be time consuming. You're going to have to get a generator in the back of your truck. You're going to need a lot of plugs and a lot of outlets. I don't know if the homeowners are going to really want you plugging in to their electric, so you can charge up your equipment."
Landscaping companies say when it comes to cutting the grass or blowing pine needles they can get 10 to 15 houses done in one day, with a gas powered blower. But with a battery-powered blower, they'd be lucky to get six.
Chrzanowski says the gas-powered tools release green house emissions and eliminating them would reduce those and noise complaints. The city says its a small step towards a bigger picture.