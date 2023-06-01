MARYLAND - For the first time since 2013, Maryland’s Governor has proclaimed June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in the state.
Governor Wes Moore made the announcement today to celebrate “contributions, resilience, courage, and joy of LGBTQIA+ Marylanders” as well as recognizing progress made in the state towards equality and equity for LGBTQIA+ residents.
Among the items of progress cited in the Governor’s statement was the recent establishment of the the Maryland Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus this year, as well as the signing of the Trans Health Equity Act into law.
“In Maryland, we lead with love and inclusion. I want everyone in our LGBTQIA+ community to know that they deserve to be seen for who they are, and our administration will stand with them in the fight for equality and equity,” said Gov. Moore. “We need to elevate the stories, embrace the courage, and celebrate the humanity of our LGBTQIA+ community – and as long as I am governor, we will take the steps forward to protect and celebrate all Marylanders.”
According to a press release from the Governor’s office, more than 500,000 Marylanders identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, agender, asexual, aromantic, and additional gender and sexual identities.