ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have required state agencies to direct at least half of their advertising spending to local Maryland news organizations.
Senate Bill 459, known as the “Local News for Maryland Communities Act of 2026,” passed overwhelmingly during the 2026 legislative session. The bill would have required at least 50% of state print and digital advertising spending to go to qualifying Maryland news outlets, including print, digital and broadcast organizations.
Supporters said the measure was designed to help strengthen local journalism by redirecting existing state advertising dollars toward Maryland-based news organizations.
In his veto letter signed on May 22, however, Moore said the bill would “significantly impair the state’s ability to communicate effectively with Maryland residents.”
“The State must retain the flexibility to communicate with Marylanders through the most effective and efficient channels available,” Moore wrote.
The governor argued the measure would limit agencies’ ability to use broader-reaching advertising methods such as streaming services, social media, outdoor advertising and regional media partnerships. He also raised concerns about taxpayer-funded messaging appearing behind subscription paywalls.
Moore said state advertising decisions should be based on audience reach and effectiveness rather than a fixed spending requirement, though he also praised local journalism as an important public service.
The veto drew criticism from media organizations that supported the bill, including the Maryland-DC-Delaware Broadcasters Association, which argued the legislation would help direct advertising revenue back into local newsrooms as broadcasters and newspapers continue facing financial pressure from large digital platforms.
The bill passed unanimously in the Maryland Senate and by a 129-7 vote in the House of Delegates before reaching Moore’s desk. While Maryland’s General Assembly is expected to convene for a special session this summer, the Maryland-DC-Delaware Broadcasters Association says a veto override is unlikely.