SMYRNA, Del. - Traffic cameras are already a familiar sight at some Delaware intersections and in active construction zones, but a proposal being considered in Dover could significantly expand their reach.
The legislation would allow automated traffic enforcement cameras to be used in more locations throughout the state and broaden the types of violations they can enforce.
For some Smyrna drivers, the proposal comes as reckless driving remains a common concern.
"I work like 45 minutes away. So, there's always an accident on Route 1 or it's people constantly speeding on Route 1," said Ariel Brown.
Brown believes additional cameras could encourage drivers to be more cautious behind the wheel.
"I feel like people have just been driving crazy. So I think definitely if there are cameras kind of placed different places, people will be more mindful," Brown said.
Others are more skeptical of the proposal and question the motivation behind expanding automated enforcement.
"The first thing that came to my mind was they're looking at a way to make money," said Reginald Carter.
While some residents acknowledge cameras may help deter dangerous driving, they also raise concerns about relying on technology to issue citations.
"It can make the roads safer, but also it almost oversteps certain bounds, you know, privacy bounds, stuff like that," said Nicole Mey.
Mey says traffic violations are not always straightforward and worries cameras may not account for unusual circumstances.
"Sometimes it's cut and dry, and other times it's not so much. There's a gray area there that needs to be addressed," Mey said.
She believes any expanded camera program should include a process for reviewing citations before they are issued.
"I think there probably needs to be somebody, like a legitimate team, that reviews these," Mey said.
The proposal has sparked a broader discussion about the role technology should play in traffic enforcement.
Supporters argue cameras can help reduce speeding, red-light violations and other dangerous behaviors, while opponents say automated systems may lack the discretion and judgment of a police officer conducting a traffic stop.
The bill has been introduced in a House committee. If approved by lawmakers, it could expand camera enforcement across Delaware and lead to more traffic citations being issued through the mail rather than during a traditional traffic stop.