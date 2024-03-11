Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 PM EDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM Monday to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&