DOVER, DE - Multiple Kent County emergency units dispatched to a motor vehicle collision where a subject was trapped on Saturday.
Dover Fire Department and multiple emergency units dispatched in the area of South DuPont Highway and Puncheon Run Connector for a report of a collision with subjects trapped.
On arrival, officials found two patients. One of those patients was "heavily trapped inside" according to Dover Fire Department.
Units worked for approximately one and a half hours on the scene. One of the patients was transported to a local trauma center, and the other patient was brought to a local hospital.
Dover PD is investigating the accident.