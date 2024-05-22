HARRINGTON, DE.- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Harrington.
Delaware State Police say a Freightliner was turning onto Fox Hunters Road from Vernon Road when a Honda motorcycle hit the back of the trailer around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers say the motorcyclist was ejected.
Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old man from Denton, died at the scene. On Thursday, May 23rd, police identified the victim as 31-year-old Brandon Williams of Denton, Maryland.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 58-year-old man from Laurel, was not injured.
The roadway was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling (302) 698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.