OCEAN CITY, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Worcester County on Wednesday that claimed the life of a 65-year-old Berlin man.
Police say they were called to U.S. Route 50 at Inlet Isle Lane just after 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 27 on reports of a crash. According to investigators, a motorcycle was travelling west on Route 50 and was passing through an intersection when it was struck by a Jeep that allegedly failed to yield the right of way.
The driver of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Dennis Ellis of Berlin, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. The driver of the Jeep, a 17-year-old, and the Jeep’s 18-year-old passenger were not injured. Police say they issued the Jeep’s driver a traffic citation.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the crash.