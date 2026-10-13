FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Maryland State Police are asking for your help in finding a fugitive wanted for an alleged assault in Caroline County over the summer.
According to police, Kenneth James Swift Jr., 27, of Wicomico County, is wanted for first-degree assault and other sexual offenses. Police say the incident occurred on Aug. 24, 2026 on Riverwalk Terrace in Federalsburg and that Swift allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman before fleeing.
A warrant for Swift’s arrest was issued that day, according to police, and remains outstanding.
Anyone with information on Swift’s whereabouts is asked to contact MSP at 410-822-3101. Police say those providing information will remain anonymous.