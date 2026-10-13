The words "suspect wanted" overhead police lights and a generic mugshot outline.

(MGN)

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Maryland State Police are asking for your help in finding a fugitive wanted for an alleged assault in Caroline County over the summer.

According to police, Kenneth James Swift Jr., 27, of Wicomico County, is wanted for first-degree assault and other sexual offenses. Police say the incident occurred on Aug. 24, 2026 on Riverwalk Terrace in Federalsburg and that Swift allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman before fleeing. 

A warrant for Swift’s arrest was issued that day, according to police, and remains outstanding. 

Kenneth Swift looking directly ahead.

(Courtesy of Maryland State Police)

Anyone with information on Swift’s whereabouts is asked to contact MSP at 410-822-3101. Police say those providing information will remain anonymous. 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you