MARYLAND– The Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) invites the state’s young artists to highlight a bright future in its Earth Day Youth Art Competition.
The agency is calling on Maryland residents ages 5 to 17 to create illustrations for a limited-edition MTA Earth Day bus.
The artwork must focus on public transportation as a climate solution – and must not exceed 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches tall.
Designs must be original. Photos and computer-enhanced images are not eligible.
Submissions are due March 8.
Competition rules and submission instructions are available at www.mta.maryland.gov/EarthDayArt.