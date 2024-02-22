Maryland Transportation Authority Earth Day Youth Art Competition

Maryland Transportation Authority recently announced its Earth Day Youth Art Competition, open through March 8.

MARYLAND– The Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) invites the state’s young artists to highlight a bright future in its Earth Day Youth Art Competition. 

The agency is calling on Maryland residents ages 5 to 17 to create illustrations for a limited-edition MTA Earth Day bus.

The artwork must focus on public transportation as a climate solution – and must not exceed 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches tall. 

Designs must be original. Photos and computer-enhanced images are not eligible. 

Submissions are due March 8. 

Competition rules and submission instructions are available at www.mta.maryland.gov/EarthDayArt

 