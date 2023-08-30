SALISBURY, Md.-The City of Salisbury has announced the appointment of Muir Boda as the new Housing and Community Development Director.
In his role as the Housing and Community Development Director, Boda will play an integral part in shaping the city's housing landscape, fostering economic growth, and nurturing community development.
Muir Boda currently serves as the City Council President. With an illustrious tenure at the Fruitland Walmart spanning three decades, the city says Boda has been a driving force in asset protection operations and coaching. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management & Leadership from Bellevue University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.
"Mr. Boda's deep-rooted connection to our city and his vast experience in leadership roles make him the perfect fit for the Housing and Community Development Director position," stated Andy Kitzrow, City Administrator. "His passion for community enhancement and his extensive background will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to our city's growth initiatives."
Muir Boda also shares a rich personal life in Salisbury. He and his wife, Briggiti, will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary in November. The city says the family has lived in Salisbury for more than 20 years.