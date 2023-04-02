SUSSEX CO., Del. - Various Delaware agencies including the Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), State Police, Department of Health and Social Services, Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, and DelDot have joined volunteers and the American Red Cross in mobilizing a response to Saturday’s likely tornado that brought widespread devastation to the area.
According to a press release from DEMA, the reported tornado slashed a 14-mile path from Bridgeville to Ellendale. At least two to three dozen homes are thought to have been impacted.
State officials are employing drones throughout the County on Sunday to conduct preliminary damage assessments. As previously reported, the National Weather Service of Mount Holly, NJ, will also be conducting an assessment today.
Multiple areas in Sussex County will be closed to traffic as these investigations and assessments are conducted. Displaced residents who are returning to their homes may be asked to show identification.
Saturday night saw a peak of 6,000 power outages, the majority of which have reportedly been restored. The number of outages Sunday morning was said to be in the low hundreds, according to DEMA.
DelDot reports its Area 2 Yard at Newton Road was severely impacted with heavy damage to buildings. Newton Road will be closed in that area until Monday.