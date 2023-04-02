SUSSEX CO., Del. - The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, NJ, has announced they will be conducting storm surveys today near Bridgeville and Ellendale in Sussex County following yesterday’s devastating tornado.
These surveys are intended to gather data on storms to reconstruct the tornado’s life cycle, including its path, the path length, width, and magnitude.
The NWS expects a final assessment, including results of the survey, to be completed and shared with the public by this evening.
The storm survey information will also be available on their website https://www.weather.gov/PHI.
WBOC will continue to report on the aftermath and the NWS' assessment of this storm.