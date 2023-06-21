Multiple Arrested After Milford Robbery

MILFORD, Del. - Police arrested four suspects for a robbery in Bicentennial Park.
Milford police say on June 18 around 8:50 p.m., four suspects approached a man in Bicentennial Park and struck him multiple times before taking his wallet. Authorities say the suspects fled the area and were later located by an officer on patrol.
Police say Dwan T. Jarvis, 27, Javon Warren, 22, Joshua Singh, 18, and a 17 year old juvenile, all of Milford, were taken into custody without incident.
The suspects face the following charges:
Dwan T. Jarvis
- Robbery 2nd Degree
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Offensive Touching
Jarvis was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $8300.00 secured.
Javon Warren
- Robbery 2nd Degree
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Possession of a Control Substance.
Warren was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $8200.00 secured.
Joshua Singh
- Robbery 2nd Degree
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
Singh was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $8000.00 unsecured.
The 17 year old juvenile has reportedly been charged Robbery 2nd Degree and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. The juvenile was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $8000.00 unsecured.
Police say Jarvis and Warren both have been committed to the Sussex Correctional Center. Jarvis, Warren, and Singh all have been scheduled for Preliminary Hearings at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas in July. The 17 year old Juvenile has been scheduled for an arraignment at the Kent County Family Court.