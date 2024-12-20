STOCKTON, MD - Numerous fire companies were called to a Stockton house fire early Thursday morning.
In a social media post, the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to Little Mill Road on December 19 just after 3:30 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters say they immediately called for additional assistance from local companies.
Firefighters from Accomack, Worcester, and Somerset Counties all responded to battle the flames.
The Stockton Volunteer Fire Company shared multiple photos of the fire, which appears to have destroyed at least one home.
Information on the fire is currently limited. WBOC has reached out to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.