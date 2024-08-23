Multiple Men Arrested in Georgetown Prostitution Sting

GEORGETOWN, DE - Police arrested nine men following an investigation with several agencies.
Georgetown Police say on Aug. 21 they collaborated with the Delaware Department of Justice, Delaware State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Delmar, Dewey Beach, Lewes, Laurel, and Milton Police Departments to conduct a prostitution operation.
Officers were reportedly directed to several areas in Georgetown that were known for illegal activity. Officers identified nine suspects during the operation who were taken into custody and charged with Patronizing a Prostitute within 1000 feet of a School, Residence, Church, or Place of Worship.
All individuals charged were released on their own recognizance pending a future court date, according to police.