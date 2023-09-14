SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s office is investigating 4 separate shootings across the Salisbury area, all within just 36 hours.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the first shooting occurred on Chippewa Boulevard Tuesday night. The shooting went unreported until a citizen alerted the Sheriff’s Office, police say, and investigators determined multiple shots had been fired in the area.
The second shooting happened in the early morning hours Thursday on Price Road. Police say the shooting was once again not reported, but Sheriff’s Officers had responded to a hit and run collision that may have resulted from cars fleeing the area of the shooting.
The third incident also reportedly occurred Thursday morning, this time at a home on Carolyn Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says the home was hit by gunfire 13 times by 2 separate shooters.
Finally, the fourth shooting was reported on Davis Street. Police say a home there was struck by gunfire 3 times.
Investigators are offering up to $1,000 as a reward for information that leads to an arrest in these shootings. Information can be submitted at 410-548-1776.