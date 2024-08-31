CAMBRIDGE, MD - Emergency officials were on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred on the Frederick C. Malkus Bridge Saturday night.
At approximately 8:25pm, the Station 1 Rescue Fire Company in Cambridge posted to their official Facebook that the Frederick C. Malkus Bridge was shut down due to a serious motor vehicle collision.
Fire officials say the accident involved 5 cars with 1 rollover. There was no entrapment.
At 8:35pm, Station 1 Rescue Fire Company in Cambridge said " patients are being transported to Salisbury and Cambridge, units starting to clear, please allow time for crews to clean the bridge up."
This is developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.