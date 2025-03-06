DELMAR, DE - A new mural honoring Corporal Keith Heacook has been unveiled in Delmar.
Heacook was killed in the line of duty when he responded to reports of a fight in progress on Buckingham Drive on April 25, 2021. There, Randon Wilkerson fatally assaulted the officer. Wilkerson would later be sentenced to life in prison.
On March 5, the mural memorializing Heacook was introduced at the intersection of East Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Delmar. The mural faces the Delmar Police Department where Heacook served.
Neighbors in Delmar hope the mural will serve as a reminder of the dangers of police work and a tribute to a beloved local officer.
Heacook’s niece Alicia Feaster spoke with WBOC at the unveiling ceremony Wednesday.
“The officers can look over and see him and remember him even if they didn’t necessarily work with him,” Feaster said. “They can still honor his legacy and see that he is the reason for everything today.”
“I thought it was the proper homage to give Corporal Keith Heacook,” Blair Carey, the owner of the building where the mural is now displayed said. “To give Corporal Keith Heacook the honor of painting this mural here overlooking the police department and keeping an eye on our men in service now.”