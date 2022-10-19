CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A mural in historic Cambridge was painted on the side of a restaurant without permission.
There was a discussion in Cambridge's planning and zoning meeting about the Harriet Tubman mural on Locust Street. The painting is on the side and the front of the restaurant, Minty's Place. But the city put a halt to it because the painting was never approved.
The owner of Minty's Place, Teresa Lamar, and the Historic Preservation Commission, both said this was a misunderstanding. Lamar explained she did not realize that she would need permission to have an artist paint a mural on the restaurant.
"The goal is not to bring confusion and cause the neighbors to feel as though I'm trying to not follow rules. This isn't to bring more division. God knows we don't need any more division. We need to bring love. I am here to bring that," says Lamar.
Before the painting of the mural was finished, the City of Cambridge asked that Lamar would not continue until it was approved. Lamar said it was stopped immediately.
In Wednesday night's meeting, the commission discussed whether it would classify the artwork as a mural or a sign. Meaning if it was classified as a mural, the painting could resume. Or if it was classified as a sign, new permits would be required because it contains words, not just art.
The commission ultimately decided on the side of the building to be classified as a mural. So, the mural was approved. However, the front of the restaurant that states, 'Love thy neighbor,' will be discussed during the next planning and zoning meeting to decide if it will be classified as a sign or mural.