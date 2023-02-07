SMYRNA, Del. - Police believe a father and son are the victims of an apparent murder-suicide incident.
The Smyrna Police Department say officers reported to a home in the 2000 block of Providence Drive on Feb. 6 for a welfare check and found 2 dead men upstairs.
Police say both men died from gunshot wounds, and the suspected weapon was recovered at the scene. Police believe the men to be a father and son.
Smyrna police say there is no threat to public safety. More details, including the identity of the victims, will be released when all next of kin are notified.
The scene investigation has concluded and there is no current police activity in the area. Detectives continue to investigate a motive for the incident.