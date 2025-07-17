MILTON, DE- The 47th Nanticoke Indian Powwow returns in September to celebrate Native American culture, tradition, and community.
The Nanticoke Indian Association says visitors can expect traditional dancing and drum performances, authentic food, such as Indian tacos and fry bread, and cultural demonstrations.
Officials say the event honors ancestors, educates the public, and passes on traditions to future generations.
The powwow is scheduled for September 6th and 7th at Hudson Fields in Milton. Gates open at 10 a.m., and Grand Entry ceremonies are scheduled for noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 11-17, and free to children under 10.
More information can be found on the Nanticoke Indian Tribe Facebook page.