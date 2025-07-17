Nanticoke Powwow

A tribal dance at the 2019 Nanticoke Indian Powwow.

Nanticoke Indian Tribe

MILTON, DE- The 47th Nanticoke Indian Powwow returns in September to celebrate Native American culture, tradition, and community.

The Nanticoke Indian Association says visitors can expect traditional dancing and drum performances, authentic food, such as Indian tacos and fry bread, and cultural demonstrations.

Officials say the event honors ancestors, educates the public, and passes on traditions to future generations.

The powwow is scheduled for September 6th and 7th at Hudson Fields in Milton. Gates open at 10 a.m., and Grand Entry ceremonies are scheduled for noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 11-17, and free to children under 10.

More information can be found on the Nanticoke Indian Tribe Facebook page.

Tags

Producer

Jana Ruark joined WBOC as a News Producer in July 2021, shortly after graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Media Communication and a minor in Journalism. She produces our entirely local 6 p.m. newscast and has won three first-place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association since joining Delmarva's News Leader.

Recommended for you