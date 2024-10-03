SALISBURY, Md.- A recent report highlights a pressing issue in Wicomico County: the significant lack of housing options available to residents. The report, co-authored by Bill McCain and the Greater Salisbury Committee alongside real estate experts, underscores the urgency of addressing this challenge.
W hen it comes to housing development, McCain says, "We are addressing the issue of housing in Wicomico County. The main concern being the lack of housing.” He emphasized that the county needs to “get back into the game.”
The roots of the current housing crisis can be traced back to the 2008 housing crisis.
“The housing crisis in 2007-2008 took most communities time to recover from that. But we never really recovered from that,” McCain noted. McCain says before the crisis, Wicomico County saw an average of 800 homes built each year. Today, that number has plummeted to an average of just 150 homes annually—a significant shortfall for a county of its size.
One of the main obstacles to recovery, according to McCain, is the lack of public sewer infrastructure in the county. This limitation hinders the development of new homes, leading to fewer options and higher prices for potential buyers.
Mike Dunn of The Greater Salisbury Committee, points out the economic ramifications of the housing shortage.
“They might work here in Salisbury or Wicomico County, but they're going home to Millsboro, Selbyville, Easton, Cambridge, or West Ocean City. All of which are wonderful places to live, but we need to have more of them calling Salisbury and Wicomico County home,” said Dunn.
This situation adds a new dimension to the well-known real estate mantra: “location, location, location.” As Wicomico County grapples with its housing crisis, the focus on local solutions becomes increasingly critical for fostering community growth and economic stability.
Efforts are underway to address these challenges, but the urgency for action remains clear. The future of Wicomico County’s housing landscape depends on timely and effective solutions to meet the needs of its residents.