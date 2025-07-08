TALBOT CO., MD - Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) conducted a late-night rescue of a young kayaker in distress on the 4th of July in Talbot County.
According to authorities, police were called to Broad Creek just after 10 p.m. on Independence Day on reports of a lost juvenile kayaker who had been on the water for hours. Rescuers say the kayaker was unable to navigate back home, about 3 miles away.
NRP say they dispatched a helicopter unit and located the kayaker using thermal imaging cameras. Police then used a spotlight to guide a Tilghman Island Fireboat to him for a safe and successful rescue.
