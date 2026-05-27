CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - A U.S. Navy aircraft that crashed on March 30, 2022, injuring two and killing one, was spotted on a barge in the waters near the Chincoteague causeway Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.
The U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye was conducting routine flight operations near NASA Wallops Flight Facility when the incident happened. First responders from Maryland and Virginia participated in the rescue efforts.
"I will never be able to say enough about the people that came out that night,” Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden said. "The amount of people from here and even up in the Stockton area that hopped in their own boats … If it wasn't for those extra volunteers, it would have been a lot harder than what it was."
The U.S. Navy identified the victim a few days after the crash as Lt. Hyrum Hanlon, who was assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy confirmed to WBOC News on Wednesday that the plane spotted on the barge was the E-2D from the 2022 incident and said it was being transported from Wallops to Naval Station Norfolk.