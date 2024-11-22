WILLARDS, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating an early morning fire at a Wicomico County farm that claimed the lives of about 20,000 chickens Friday.
According to investigators, firefighters were called to a farm on New Hope Road in Willards just before 5:45 a.m. on November 22 on reports of a chicken house fire. There, the 45 firefighters attempted to control the flames for about 30 minutes before succeeding.
Total monetary loss is estimated at $175,000. The nearly 20,000 chickens were being raised in a contract with Amick Farms, according to the Fire Marshal’s office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.