PITTSVILLE, Md. - Water issues plaguing the rural Wicomico County town of Pittsville have residents increasingly frustrated, with discoloration and odor problems reaching a boiling point.
Last month, residents complained about an unusual odor coming from the water supply. Now, some neighbors say the issue has escalated to include discolored and cloudy water, especially noticeable during the morning hours.
Shelbi Moore, a Pittsville resident, shared a photo with WBOC showing her bathtub filled with visibly discolored water. Moore described the discoloration as recurring in cycles.
"From time to time, you'll start to see a brown tinge to the water, and then over the course of a few weeks it'll turn yellowish and then eventually to the color it's supposed to be," Moore explained. She added she no longer bathes her daughter in the town's water, resorting instead to buying bottled water in bulk.
"Living inside of town limits, I just feel like that's something that they're responsible for," Moore said, expressing her desire for the town to cover the added expense.
Town officials attribute the discoloration to higher-than-normal iron levels. In a statement, town officials noted, "The water operators have reestablished the treatment process. However, discolored water still remains in the distribution system. The water operators are working to flush the distribution system to reduce the remaining discoloration."
The town continues to stress that despite the discoloration and unpleasant appearance, the water remains safe for consumption. This assurance, however, has not eased concerns for residents like Carol Castle.
"It's very frustrating and it's dangerous," Castle stated. "When they say that water's safe to drink—it's not. I wouldn't even let my dog, Lucy, drink it."
WBOC reached out to Town Commission President Sean McHugh for an interview. As of Thursday evening at 6 p.m., he had not responded.