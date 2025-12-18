WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – A higher room tax will take effect in Worcester County at the start of the new year.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the hotel rental tax on short-term stays of four months or less will increase from 5% to 6%, county officials said. The tax applies to the amount paid for sleeping accommodations at hotels, motels, apartments, cottages and similar rental properties.
The room tax is calculated on all compensation received for use of the rental space.
More information is available through the Worcester County Treasurer’s Office at 410-632-0686 or online at the county’s website.