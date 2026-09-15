ACCOMACK CO., Va. - Accomack County is preparing to launch a new initiative aimed at increasing child care options, particularly in the northern part of the county.
The Accomack Home-Based Child Care Capacity Project is a partnership between the county and Minus 9 to 5 at Old Dominion University. Officials say the pilot program is designed to help qualified people establish new licensed home-based child care programs in Accomack County.
According to information released by the county, the program comes as Accomack County faces a shortage of child care options, particularly in its northernmost communities. County officials say reliable child care is increasingly important as the region's aerospace, tourism, and other industries continue to grow.
The program would allow applicants to receive assistance with a wide range of costs associated with opening a home-based child care business, including equipment and educational materials, child development and business training, CPR and First Aid training, background checks, licensing fees, and assistance navigating zoning and Virginia's child care licensing process.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and plan to operate the child care program in Accomack County. They must also have access to a home that can meet Virginia licensing requirements, complete required training and background checks, and commit to operating the program for at least one year. Participants must also agree to participate in Virginia's Child Care Subsidy Program and pursue military child care subsidy participation when applicable.
The county stresses that receiving funding through the project does not guarantee a state child care license. Homes must still meet Virginia requirements, including standards for indoor and outdoor space and bathroom access.
Officials say applications will be scored competitively based on factors including education and experience, communication and family engagement, licensing readiness, and the ability to meet background check requirements. Applicants planning to establish a child care program in Northern Accomack County will receive additional consideration because of the identified need for child care capacity there.
Potential applicants must first complete a preapplication. The formal application period is scheduled for Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, with applications reviewed in November and final selections expected by Dec. 18.
County officials say Minus 9 to 5 will provide selected applicants with technical assistance throughout the process, including help with training, background checks, business formation, and state licensing. Accomack County will fund approved project expenses through Minus 9 to 5 and participate in applicant selection and oversight.
The Accomack County Administrator is slated to provide further information on the program Wednesday, Sept. 16.