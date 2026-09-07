OCEAN CITY, M.d - Ocean City is enforcing rules on the beach with a new program.
The Ocean City Beach Enforcement Task Force is a pilot program authorized by the mayor and town council. Code Enforcement Officers ride along the beach on ATV’s called “Quads”, looking out for any code violations.
Some violations include leaving a canopy unattended before 10 a.m., smoking, walking a dog on the beach, and more.
If a canopy or oversized tent is left unattended before 10 a.m., it is tagged by an officer. This means it is documented with the color of the tent or canopy, the time a warning was given, and other descriptions. If the property is set back up the next day when the officer returns, a citation is issued.
Joe Theobald is the Director of Emergency Services in Ocean City. He says the program was very successful this summer.
“There have only been four issued this year, which is very good and low, and that's the way we would like it to be,” he says. “The public itself was very inquisitive, and they've been coming up to them just to learn about the ordinance.”
Theobald adds that 3,400 oversized tents or canopies were tagged this season.
Code Enforcement Officer Tim Miller says he has never personally issued a citation, since most people he’s talked to have complied with his warnings. He enjoys meeting new people through this job.
“You know, everybody seems to have a story,” he says. “Not only do we engage in this enforcement, but we're also talking to people and getting to know them.”
Jordan Bean and his family visit Ocean City every summer. He says code enforcement is important.
“I think it's great,” he says. I love seeing some enforcement going on with the code. I just hope they continue to keep the beaches safe for us as a family.”
The Ocean City Beach Patrol closes up for the season on September 27. Joe Theobald says he will appear before the mayor and council once the season is over. He says he'll give any recommendations that are necessary to have these officers continue to patrol next summer in Ocean City.