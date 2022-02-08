LEWES, De. - People in one Sussex County Beach town may be using a new transit system to get around this summer. A pilot program called the “Lewes Line" would bring five buses to the city, and cost passengers just a dollar per ride. Lewes is leasing the buses from the Delaware Transportation corporation for one dollar per year per bus until 2024. Lewes Councilwoman Carolyn Jones says the city has been trying to find a solution to the lack of parking downtown for some time now.
“We said a long time ago, we will never have enough parking spaces. So we have to work on the next best thing which is to move people around and we think this is exactly what we need to do at this time,” Jones said.
Each bus can hold 12 walk-on passengers and 2 handicapped. The buses would operate seven days a week from 9 am to 9 pm. Mike McVey says the shuttle service would provide another good option for people getting around.
“We would probably use it. The convenience of driving is one thing but when you go into downtown Lewes you have to go around several times before you can find a spot to park,” McVey said.
Shuttle service could start as soon as the week before memorial day and run through September. The mayor and city council are set to vote on the pilot program at their next council meeting which is Monday night.