SUSSEX Co., Del. - The Sussex Conservation District (SCD) has announced the launch of a new cost-sharing program aimed to increase oyster aquaculture in the county.
According to the SCD, the new program will offer incentive payments for each harvested oyster to support nutrient reductions throughout the Inland Bays watershed.
SCD says one oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water today, making them invaluable in removing nutrients such as nitrogen from the watershed. There are nearly 300 acres available to lease in the watershed, creating the possibility of removing more than 70,000 pounds of nitrogen, according to SCD.
“We recognize that our region is unique, farmers are not limited to growing crops in the soil, but also in our waterways,” SCD district coordinator David Baird said. “Our goal for this pilot program is to increase oyster aquaculture farming in the Inland Bays watershed and improve water quality.”
Those who wish to apply for the cost-share program can submit their applications year-round. SCD says payments are set to be made quarterly at $.05 per oyster up to a maximum annual payment of $7,500 for 150,000 oysters.