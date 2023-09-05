DELAWARE- The first positive case of a new COVID variant has been found in Delaware.
The Department of Health and Social Services says the state’s Public Health Laboratory identified a case of SARS-CoV-2 lineage BA.2.86 from a specimen given to the lab for testing.
This is the first case of BA.2.86 in the state, it is classified as a Variant Being Monitored (VBM) by the SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group (SIG).
The Division of Public Health reminds everyone to follow the appropriate strategies to keep COVID-19 in check:
The Division of Public Health is reminding everyone to follow COVID strategies to keep COVID in check:
-Get vaccinated or boosted when eligible (Talk to your health care provider or visit a public health clinic to discuss what is best for your individual situation).
-Stay home if sick and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
-If you test positive, inquire about treatment.
-Wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces, as cases rise, or if you or someone you know is at higher risk for illness.