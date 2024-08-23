LAUREL, DE - WBOC has obtained court documents shedding light on the child pornography charges against Colin Larrimore, former Laurel IT employee and son of Laurel Superintendent Shawn Larrimore.
According to charging documents, Homeland Security received a tip in February of 2024 that Colin Larrimore may have been engaged in the purchase of child sexual abuse material involving foreign-based minors. The ensuing investigation included numerous government entities, the court documents read, and investigators say they learned Larrimore used at least two CashApp accounts in the purchase of suspected child pornography.
In May, court documents say the Delaware Child Predator Task Force received a separate tip that an X (formerly Twitter) user had been sent child porn through a direct message. Authorities with Delaware State Police issued a subpoena to Comcast for information on the IP address that sent the message and learned the IP address was assigned to Larrimore’s home in Seaford, according to court records. The separate investigations into Larrimore were then combined.
Then, in June, investigators reviewed messages allegedly sent between Larrimore’s X account and another user, identified in court documents as a “coconspirator.” The messages, according to court documents, make references to “kids” and young, underage girls. A message sent to Larrimore in April contained the child sexual abuse image that sparked the second investigation, court documents say.
On June 12th, investigators executed a search warrant for Larrimore’s cell phone and brought him to Delaware State Police Troop 5 for questioning. During the interview, which was recorded, Larrimore admitted to viewing child pornography for several years, according to investigators.
Authorities say a search of Larrimore’s phone uncovered 40 media files depicting child sexual abuse material.
Larrimore is currently held on $625,000 bond at Sussex Correctional Institution and had a preliminary hearing trial yesterday, August 22nd. He faces 25 charges of dealing in child pornography.
The Laurel School District says there are no allegations involving Laurel students and no District technology, networks, or devices were used in the alleged illegal activity.