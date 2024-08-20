LAUREL, DE - A former Laurel School District IT employee and son of Superintendent Shawn Larrimore is facing multiple child pornography charges.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC and filed in Delaware on Monday, August 19th, Colin Larrimore, 21, faces 25 counts.
Larrimore is the son of Laurel School District Superintendent Shawn Larrimore. Website history shows the younger Larrimore was previously listed on their website under the Technology department.
According to court documents, Larrimore was arrested on Friday, August 16th and is currently held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $625,000 bond.
WBOC reached out to the Laurel School District who responded Tuesday morning. Below is their statement in full:
The Laurel School District was contacted by law enforcement on June 12, 2024, regarding legal proceedings involving a former employee, Colin Larrimore, the 21-year-old son of our Superintendent, Dr. Shawn Larrimore. The individual is facing serious charges related to the possession of illegal digital materials.
Upon being informed of this matter by law enforcement, the district immediately reported the incident to the Department of Education. Mr. Larrimore resigned from his position on June 13, 2024, and we promptly informed the Department of Education of his resignation on June 17, 2024. Employment action was handled swiftly and without preferential treatment, despite his familial connection to the Superintendent.
Mr. Larrimore’s employment with the district was limited to work within the Information Technology (IT) department, and the alleged activities took place solely through digital communication using his personal cell phone.
We wish to assure our community that law enforcement officials have confirmed the following:
There are no allegations of any physical contact or digital contact with Laurel School District students
No Laurel School District technology, networks, or devices were involved in the alleged activities
The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement.
Shawn Larrimore was reinstated as Laurel Superintendent in July following a DUI charge in May. The reinstatement came less than a month after his son's resignation and after the Laurel School District had learned about the allegations against Colin Larrimore.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the younger Larrimore on August 22nd, according to court documents.
WBOC reached out to Delaware's Department of Justice but were told they could not comment due to the ongoing nature of the case.
This is a developing story and will be updated.