LAUREL, DE - The Laurel School District has announced the reinstatement of Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore following a DUI charge in May.
On May 11th, Laurel Police say Larrimore showed multiple indicators of impairment and refused a chemical test after being pulled over just before 11:30 p.m. In response to the DUI charge, the Laurel School District announced Larrimore would be away from his duties as Superintendent for an indefinite amount of time.
In a statement released on July 3rd, the Board of Education said Larrimore has taken steps to meet the expectations of the Board and community during his absence and used the time to reflect and grow.
Larrimore’s reinstatement is effective July 8th, according to the School District.
“The Board has thoroughly reviewed the situation and believes in Dr. Larrimore's dedication to personal and professional development,” the Laurel School District said Wednesday. “We are confident in his ability to lead our district with integrity and commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community.”
On July 8th, the day of his reinstatement, Larrimore issued a public statement addressing his absence following the DUI charge:
Dear Laurel Community,
I hope this message finds all of you doing well.
I want to express my sincerest apologies for my recent actions and any concerns or distress they may have caused. I have spent the last 50-plus days on sick leave and, as many of you are aware, my leave of absence was prompted by a DUI incident, which is still under adjudication.
This period has been a time of intense private reflection and rehabilitation as I address my personal challenges.
I extend my deepest appreciation to the Board for granting me the necessary leave to focus on my recovery. Their understanding and support have been invaluable during this difficult time. Additionally, I acknowledge and express my respect for the service the Laurel Police Department provides to our schools and community.
As I prepare to return to my responsibilities, I am committed to moving forward with transparency, humility, and a renewed dedication to being of service to our students and community.
There is an age-old saying about separating the chaff from the wheat, which means removing what is useless and harmful from what is valuable and good. Daily, I am working diligently to remove my personal chaff to better serve my family, our students, our staff, and our community.
I am grateful for your continued support as I work to regain your trust and contribute positively to our schools once again.
Sincerely,
Shawn Larrimore