DAGSBORO, DE -- New regulations established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will force hundreds of power plants across the country, including the Indian River Power Plant, to clean up toxic coal ash dumps.
In 2015, the EPA established coal ash safeguards for the first time. However, the rule excluded landfills and waste piles that stopped receiving coal ash before the rule went into effect. Indian River Power Plant was one of 320 exemptions in 41 states across the country.
Experts say coal ash, the waste left behind when power plants burn coal for energy, can cause cancer, kidney disease, reproductive harm, and more. It can also contaminate drinking water.
On Friday, neighbors told WBOC they are tired of the plant's legacy.
"We have little kids running around out here, and you can find soot anywhere you go down here," says Deborah Cordeaux.
Now, the power plant has to prove that there is no longer any connection between its waste landfill and groundwater. NRG Energy, who owns the plant, has about 3 years to evaluate its site. The company will have to fund the clean up and report it on their website.
Gavin Kearny with environmental law company, EarthJustice, believes the rules are reasonable and necessary.
"It actually has pretty generous compliance deadlines in it," says Kearny. "More generous actually than we would've liked. We think it's a pretty serious issue and requires pretty quick action."
For neighbors, the news is a breath of fresh air.
"It's great to see at least some sort of organization doing something to clean up the environment," says Kyle Bowser.
The EPA's next step is to enforce the new rule and ensure NRG and other power plant owners don't evade the new regulations.
In a statement to WBOC, NRG Energy says: "NRG takes protecting the environment and complying with all environmental requirements very seriously, and the workforce at Indian River has a strong focus on safety and environmental compliance. We are currently reviewing the new rule and how it aligns with current regulations under the Delaware Department of Natural Resources CCR program and any applicability in our facility.”